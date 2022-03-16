Ontario COVID numbers: 649 people in hospital, 204 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 649 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 204 in intensive care units.

This is down by 29 hospitalizations but a decrease of 16 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 751 hospitalizations with 241 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, 47 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 204 people in ICUs with the virus, 79 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 21 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,011 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,129,543.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,288 as 16 more virus-related deaths were added. Wednesday’s report indicated 15 of the deaths occurred within the last 30 days while one of the deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,101,842 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,060 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.7 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.9 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.2 per cent with 31 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 14,803 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,702 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,890 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 12 per cent.