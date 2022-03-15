Winnipeg’s Nestaweya River Trail closes Wednesday after 70 day run

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday marks the last opportunity Winnipeggers have to enjoy the Nestaweya River Trail at the Forks before it closes for the season.

The trail’s 70 day run of walking, biking, skating and cross country skiing began with a departure from its old name, the Centennial River Trail.

Its new name ‘Nestaweya’ is a Cree word meaning ‘three points,’ to signify the coming together of the river from all three directions.

“Cree came from the north on the Red River; Ojibway from the south on the Red River; and, Lakota/Dakota/Nakota or Assiniboine came from the west on the Assiniboine River,” said Indigenous curator for The Forks Niigaan Sinclair said in a release in January.

“Three points is a name that tells how communities forged a life here for millennia.”

Sections of the Nestaweya River Trail began to close in late February, due to slush buildup along the banks, disrupting staff’s ability to maintain the the trail.

Those who are disappointed with the River Trail shutting down can rest assured that it’ll open every winter for the next five years, due to the promised financial support from the Winnipeg Foundation, a longtime sponsor.

“The Nestaweya River Trail provides for fun and safe outdoor recreational activities, for free for all,” said Sky Bridges, CEO of The Winnipeg Foundation in January.

“The Winnipeg Foundation is thrilled to extend our support for the River Trail for an additional five years. Thanks to generous donors, The Foundation can ensure continued access to this important community amenity and uphold our mission of strengthening community wellbeing.”