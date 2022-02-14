11th annual Jack Frost Challenge kicks off at The Forks

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans are no stranger to enjoying the winter season, but beginning Sunday, they have a little more incentive to do so.

The Green Action Centre kicked off its 11th annual Jack Frost Challenge at The Forks in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

“The goal of the event is to inspire Manitobans to get outside, get moving, and choose active modes of transportation year-round, but ultimately to have fun,” said Kris Kuzdub, sustainable transportation coordinator with Green Action Centre, in a press release.

“Whether you are cycling to work, shovelling snow or just want to try a new outdoor activity, it all counts towards the Jack Frost Challenge!”

Groups up to five can sign up for the event, which challenges them to record a cumulative 130 km before February 19.

That could take the form of walking, biking, skating or “much more.”

Those who successfully log 130 km are then entered to win prizes ranging from a new bike to gift cards for local businesses.

To help get things started, the Green Action Centre was offering fat bikes and ice bikes at The Forks Sunday afternoon for people to try, but the challenge is open to everyone in Manitoba.

The event runs Feb. 13-19. Details are available on the Jack Frost Challenge website.

