Calgary hospitality industry passes financial hurdle, still desperate for staff

Calgary’s hospitality industry has passed the first hurdle in its request for financial help from the city. The industry has asked the city to bring back the tax deferral program for local hotels and motels seriously impacted by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice of motion was brought to the committee today and will go before council for debate on March 29th.

Sonya Sharp, who represents Ward 1, said the embattled industry needs another year of relief.

“We’re not handing out money,” Sharpe pointed out. “We’re not saying this is an abatement. This is a deferral just to help them get back on their feet.”

The councillor pointed out that, unlike many other industries that were able to pivot, hotels and motels were not. As for the risk to the city, she said it’s there; however, something needs to be done.

“Of course there is always risk to deferring but we’ve got to bring folks into Calgary (and) get these places filled right up. And I’m hopeful this will happen and this industry will be able to pay their property taxes.”

The financial impact of the pandemic on local hotels and motels has been estimated to be $500 million over the last two years, according to the Calgary Hotel Association.

But not only has there been a lot of money and business lost — those on the front lines told Global News they have also lost a lot of qualified employees.

“A lot of hospitality professionals left,” Ian Jones said.

Jones is the general manager of The Westley Hotel in Calgary, a boutique 104-room hotel that just opened last June. Jones said during the pandemic, he like many other hotels and motels, lost valuable staff.

“(The pandemic) drove people away from this industry and into a more stable industry that doesn’t have the ebbs and flows,” he said.

"It's a challenge to run a business when you don't have the qualified staff."

File: The Westley Hotel staff answer the phone to assist customers on March 15, 2022.

The Westley is one of several hotels across the city now looking to fill those vacant positions. It, along with its onsite restaurant, are hoping to hire some 50 employees through two job fairs — one on Wednesday and one this coming Saturday.

“We’re looking for everyone,” Jones said. “From front desk (staff) to room attendants to laundry — we even have some positions in our maintenance department. I know our restaurant is also looking for people in the kitchen, waiters and bartenders. So really we’re looking for people right across the board.”

Jones encouraged job seekers to try it out, adding it’s still a great career to get into.

“You just have to be aware like any other industry it’s going to have its ups and it’s going to have its downs,” he added. “And you just have to weather those.”

Jones added it’s also important for the industry to get out to post-secondary institutions and talk to students about the importance of a career in hospitality.

He added while there used to be some drawbacks — namely wages — the industry has been working on compensation and other benefits to entice more quality candidates.

The 35-year veteran said he can’t imagine doing anything else.

“You really can work in any position, any discipline and you can travel the world. I’ve had the opportunity to work in several different countries on four different continents.”

File: Housekeeping staff at The Westley hotel clean the room prior to guest arrival on March 15, 2022.

The Westley is hoping to hire up to 50 new employees for its hotel and restaurant over the two-day job fair to get it through the summer rush and beyond.

