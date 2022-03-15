Calgary thrift store limiting number of items that resellers can buy

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary thrift store has implemented a new policy limiting the number of items that resellers can buy.

Sue Ghebari owns 17 Ave Thrift, a store that donates proceeds to local animal shelters. She said she has noticed an increase in the number of online resellers snapping up great deals at her shop in southwest Calgary.

“It can be very lucrative for some people,” Ghebari said.

She said she does not want to increase prices because she fears that could make some items unaffordable for those in need.

“Thrifting should be affordable for people who need it especially,” Ghebari said. “When I was a kid, we would thrift out of necessity.”

Last month, she put a new policy in place. Resellers are now being asked to limit their purchases to two items.

“I was seeing some of the resellers and even some boutique owners (who) would come in and pick out all the good pieces and pay for them, which is great – you are supporting me — but also it’s hurting me in the sense that you’re not leaving anything for the everyday shopper to come in and find that specialty item,” Ghebari said.

“If they come in and they don’t find that specialty item or that nice piece, they really don’t have a reason to come back.”

A Goodwill spokesperson said resellers support their mission to help people with disabilities find employment, but the reselling does raise some issues.

“It’s really a fine line, because you do have people that want to seek affordability when it comes to certain thrifted items, but then you have people taking advantage of the situation and reselling,” said Doug Roxburgh, Goodwill Industries of Alberta’s manager of brand integrity and marketing.

“But you have to remember that they are also contributing back to the community when they do so.”

Cassie Reid describes thrift shopping as a treasure hunt.

“It’s not fast fashion,” she said. “There’s not a dozen of everything. It’s unique.”

Reid was shopping at 17 Ave Thrift in Calgary, lured in by the idea of supporting a cause.

“I saw that they donate to the animal shelters and I thought that was awesome and I love thrift stores.”

Reid said her mom’s friend is now making a significant amount of money reselling the items she finds at thrift stores.

“Stuff like Lululemon pants or Lululemon sweaters that they are selling here for maybe $20, she will sell them for $40,” she said.

Ghebari said she has had no pushback from the new policy and is thankful for the donors and buyers who have helped her raise around $50,000 for animal shelters and rescues since she opened her store in 2018.

“I’ve gotten to know several resellers and they are really nice people,” she said. “They have been so wonderful and they’ve been so supportive to us.

“Not only did they support us by shopping here, but they also donate and give back to us.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of a policy being implemented at 17 Ave Thrift in Calgary. CREDIT: Instagram/17thavethrift