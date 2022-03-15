Menu

Canada

Ontario to add hundreds of medical school positions over next 5 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 2:09 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario plans to add hundreds of positions to medical schools over the next five years.

The province says it will add 160 seats to undergraduate programs and 295 postgraduate positions.

Premier Doug Ford says the province aims to build a more resilient health system and training the next generation of doctors is part of that.

Read more: Ontario pushes apprenticeships for electricians to combat shortage

Program expansions will include the six medical schools in Ontario.

Seats will also be allocated for the new Ryerson University School of Medicine in Brampton, Ont., which the university says is aiming to start accepting students in 2025.

The province says the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Academy of Medicine and Integrated Health will also receive funds for enrolment in life sciences and physical therapy programs.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
