COVID-19: HKPR reports new hospitalized cases with ICU admission, active cases drop to 84

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported nine new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several new hospital admissions over the past 24 hours, according to an update released on Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 2 p.m. reported case data as set out below.

Deaths: 104 — unchanged since March 11. Four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database on March 11 to align with changes in provincial reporting. The health unit says the four deaths have been identified as “unrelated to COVID-19.” Specific case details were not made available. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: Nine since Monday — three in the City of Kawartha Lakes, five in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 84 — down from 95 reported on Monday and 106 on March 11. Among the 84 active cases are one pending with 49 in the Kawarthas, 31 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Seven cases are in hospital — two more since Monday’s update. One of the cases is receiving care in an intensive care unit — one more since Monday. There have been 191 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 99 in the Kawarthas (one more), 83 in Northumberland County (two more) and nine in Haliburton County (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one patient as of noon Tuesday (one less) with none identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,336 since the pandemic’s beginning — four pending, with 3,640 in the Kawarthas, 3,276 in Northumberland County and 416 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,161 — an additional 20 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.6 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this article. Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for eligible residents for first, second or booster doses at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays until March 19. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday, leaving three active outbreaks (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

