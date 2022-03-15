SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine while reporting on Russia’s war

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 15, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Bombs fall in the heart of Kyiv' Bombs fall in the heart of Kyiv
WATCH: Bombs fall in the heart of Kyiv

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which he was traveling was struck by incoming fire, the U.S. network said on Tuesday.

Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a note to staff. Hall remains in hospital.

Read more: U.S. journalist killed, one other wounded in north Ukraine

He was the second journalist killed covering the Ukraine conflict. Brent Renaud, an American filmmaker and journalist, was shot dead by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine’s Kyiv region, a regional police chief said on Sunday.

Trending Stories

Zakrzewski was a veteran war-zone photographer who had covered multiple conflicts for Fox News, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Based in London, he had been working in Ukraine since February.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s major cities pounded as more Russian forces close in' Ukraine’s major cities pounded as more Russian forces close in
Ukraine’s major cities pounded as more Russian forces close in

Scott described Zakrzewski as a versatile journalist who performed a variety of roles, including as a photographer, engineer, editor and producer “under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Howard Goller)

© 2022 Reuters
