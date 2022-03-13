U.S. journalist killed, one other wounded in north Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

An American journalist has been killed and one other was injured while reporting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, a U.S. citizen and award-winning filmmaker who has previously contributed to the New York Times, was fatally shot in the northern Ukrainian city of Irpin on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” NYT said in a statement on Sunday. Renaud was not assignment for The Times in Ukraine, the paper said.

.@nytimes is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.

Full statement is here. pic.twitter.com/bRcrnNDacQ — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebitov confirmed the death in a Facebook post, where he shared Renaud’s press ID and passport.

“Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world-famous New York Times media was shot dead in Irpin,” Andriy Nebitov wrote.

“Another journalist was wounded. Currently, they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone,” Nebitov added.

More to come..