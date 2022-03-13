SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

U.S. journalist killed, one other wounded in north Ukraine

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 9:44 am
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Director Brent Renaud attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards). View image in full screen
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Director Brent Renaud attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards).

An American journalist has been killed and one other was injured while reporting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, a U.S. citizen and award-winning filmmaker who has previously contributed to the New York Times, was fatally shot in the northern Ukrainian city of Irpin on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” NYT said in a statement on Sunday. Renaud was not assignment for The Times in Ukraine, the paper said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebitov confirmed the death in a Facebook post, where he shared Renaud’s press ID and passport.

Trending Stories

“Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world-famous New York Times media was shot dead in Irpin,” Andriy Nebitov wrote.

“Another journalist was wounded. Currently, they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone,” Nebitov added.

More to come.. 

 

