SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia continues crackdown on media, protests amid Ukraine invasion

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 6, 2022 9:23 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO refuses to implement no-fly zone as Zelenskyy pleads with U.S. lawmakers' Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO refuses to implement no-fly zone as Zelenskyy pleads with U.S. lawmakers
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO refuses to implement no-fly zone as Zelenskyy pleads with U.S. lawmakers

Russian authorities on Sunday continued to block independent news outlets and to arrest protesters in an effort to tighten control over what information the domestic audience sees about the invasion of Ukraine.

Several prominent independent online outlets were blocked on Sunday, on top of dozens of others that were blocked last week. Others decided to halt operation in Russia because of new repressive laws or refused to cover the invasion at all because of the pressure. Hundreds of protesters have been detained all across Russia.

Read more: Spot the bot: How to navigate fake news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The new additions to the list of blocked media included Mediazona, a news site that covers Russia’s police and justice system and has been an indispensable source of information about political arrests and high-profile court cases; the 7×7 site covering regional news; the Troitsky Variant popular science newspaper that has published an open letter decrying the invasion; and two regional news sites that also spoke out against the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty announced Sunday it was suspending its operation in Russia after it said the country intensified pressure on its journalists and tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against it.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moncton crowd gathers to show solidarity with Ukraine as war continues' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moncton crowd gathers to show solidarity with Ukraine as war continues
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moncton crowd gathers to show solidarity with Ukraine as war continues

“(Russian communications and media agency) Roskomnadzor demanded we delete our entire website. Yes, we received this demand from the agency – to block ourselves. Because we incorrectly cover Russia’s attack on Ukraine and call the war a war,” Mediazona said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“We were prepared for this. In recent days, military censorship has been effectively introduced in Russia, and there are almost no independent media left in the country. We understand all our risks, but we continue to work _ this is our duty to our readers and to ourselves,” the outlet said and listed several ways Russian readers can get around the block.

Read more: Behind the photo of Chrystia Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf at a Ukraine rally

Story continues below advertisement

RFE/RL, which has been physically present in Russia since 1991, was planning to continue reporting on Russia and its war in Ukraine from abroad. “We will continue to expand our reporting for Russian audiences and will use every platform possible to reach them at a time when they need our journalism more than ever,” chief executive Jamie Fly said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports. Those convicted of the offense would face up 15 years in prison.

Click to play video: 'Freeland’s Ukrainian connections further Canada’s push against Putin' Freeland’s Ukrainian connections further Canada’s push against Putin
Freeland’s Ukrainian connections further Canada’s push against Putin

Russian authorities have repeatedly and falsely decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” news, as well as reports calling the offensive a war or an invasion. State media outlets and government officials refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” and insist the Russian forces only target military facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the efforts to tightly control the narrative, Russians all across the country have spoken out against the war. Tens of thousands have signed open letters and online petitions demanding to stop it, and street protests in dozens of Russian cities have been happening almost daily since the attack began on Feb. 24 – always followed by mass detentions.

On Sunday, protests spanned from Siberia to St. Petersburg, with dozens of Russians taking to the streets in different cities. According to OVD-Info, a rights group that tracks political arrests, a total of 1,558 people were detained in 43 Russian cities on Sunday, part of nearly 10,000 people detained since Feb. 24.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagPutin tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Protests tagUkraine Russia war tagmedia freedom tagRussian media tagRussia Anti-war Protests tagMediazon tagRFE/RL tagRussian media blocked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers