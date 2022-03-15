13 accused in Coutts blockade weapons charges appear in court

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen people involved in the Coutts border blockade had their court hearings adjourned until March 28.

All 13 are currently facing charges of possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.

Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Christopher Lysak and Jerry Mitchell Morin were also charged with conspiracy to murder.

Read more: 4 charged with conspiracy to murder after raid on Coutts blockade

Carbert, Morin and Olienick remain in custody by consent. They have not had their bail hearings yet.

Lysak was also charged with uttering threats and has been denied bail.

Ursula Allred, Luke Berk, Johnson Chichow Law, Joanne Person, Justin Martin, Eastin Oler, Evan Colenutt, Jaclyne Martin and Janx Zaremba were all released on bail with conditions last month.

All made virtual appearances in a Lethbridge court Tuesday morning.

This comes after an early morning raid on Feb. 14 where RCMP found a cache of 13 long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

2:45 Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta – Feb 14, 2022

Police alleged the group was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted, according to an RCMP press release published that day.

Chief Supt. Trevor Daroux, officer-in-charge of the Southern Alberta District, said RCMP discovered a small group of armed protestors were taking part in the blockade a few days into the protest.

RCMP officers were targets of the alleged conspirators, according to Daroux.

“We took immediate action, arresting and charging a number of individuals,” he said on Feb. 14.

0:32 Trucker protests: Organizer Tamara Lich released on bail Trucker protests: Organizer Tamara Lich released on bail – Mar 7, 2022

The full list of people and their charges, according to court documents:

Ursula Allred, 22, Magrath

mischief to property over $5,000

possession of a weapon

Luke Berk, 62, Red Deer

mischief to property over $5,000

possession of a weapon

Chris Carbert, 44, Lethbridge

conspiracy to murder

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Evan Colenutt, 23, Raymond

mischief to property over $5,000

Possession of a weapon

Johnson Law, 39, Calgary

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Christopher Lysak, 48, Lethbridge

conspiracy to murder

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

uttering threats

Jaclyne Martin, 39

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Justin Martin, 22, Raymond

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Jerry Morin, 40

conspiracy to murder

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Stewart Eastin Oler, 22, Raymond

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Anthony Olienick, 39, Claresholm

conspiracy to murder

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Joanne Person, 62, Coutts

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

Janx Zaremba, 18, Raymond

possession of a weapon

mischief to property over $5,000

— with files from Liam Nixon, Global News.

