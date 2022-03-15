13 accused in Coutts blockade weapons charges appear in court

Thirteen people involved in the Coutts border blockade had their court hearings adjourned until March 28.
All 13 are currently facing charges of possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.
Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Christopher Lysak and Jerry Mitchell Morin were also charged with conspiracy to murder.
Carbert, Morin and Olienick remain in custody by consent. They have not had their bail hearings yet.
Lysak was also charged with uttering threats and has been denied bail.
Ursula Allred, Luke Berk, Johnson Chichow Law, Joanne Person, Justin Martin, Eastin Oler, Evan Colenutt, Jaclyne Martin and Janx Zaremba were all released on bail with conditions last month.
All made virtual appearances in a Lethbridge court Tuesday morning.
This comes after an early morning raid on Feb. 14 where RCMP found a cache of 13 long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.
Police alleged the group was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted, according to an RCMP press release published that day.
Chief Supt. Trevor Daroux, officer-in-charge of the Southern Alberta District, said RCMP discovered a small group of armed protestors were taking part in the blockade a few days into the protest.
RCMP officers were targets of the alleged conspirators, according to Daroux.
“We took immediate action, arresting and charging a number of individuals,” he said on Feb. 14.
“This threat was very serious.”
The full list of people and their charges, according to court documents:
Ursula Allred, 22, Magrath
- mischief to property over $5,000
- possession of a weapon
Luke Berk, 62, Red Deer
- mischief to property over $5,000
- possession of a weapon
Chris Carbert, 44, Lethbridge
- conspiracy to murder
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Evan Colenutt, 23, Raymond
- mischief to property over $5,000
- Possession of a weapon
Johnson Law, 39, Calgary
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Christopher Lysak, 48, Lethbridge
- conspiracy to murder
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
- uttering threats
Jaclyne Martin, 39
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Justin Martin, 22, Raymond
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Jerry Morin, 40
- conspiracy to murder
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Stewart Eastin Oler, 22, Raymond
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Anthony Olienick, 39, Claresholm
- conspiracy to murder
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Joanne Person, 62, Coutts
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
Janx Zaremba, 18, Raymond
- possession of a weapon
- mischief to property over $5,000
— with files from Liam Nixon, Global News.
