Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. government rules $5.7M must be returned to Vancouver police budget

By Amy Judd & Christa Dao Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s mayor responds to province’s order to restore $5.7 million in police funding' Vancouver’s mayor responds to province’s order to restore $5.7 million in police funding
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart tells a news conference Tuesday the decision not to provide $5.7-million in police funding in its 2021 budget had been due to the early pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the next city council will need to decide how to offset the nearly $6 million it must restore to the police department with a hike in property taxes.

Speaking the day after a ruling from B.C.’s director of police services, Stewart told a news conference that he’s glad the city can move on, after council voted to cut millions in police funding in its 2021 budget.

The decision had been due to the early financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Tuesday, “which was quite a dark time where all departments were asked to do more with less money,” and maintained that police had access to the money all along.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver residents speak out about safety concerns at Public Forum' Vancouver residents speak out about safety concerns at Public Forum
Vancouver residents speak out about safety concerns at Public Forum – Mar 4, 2022

Read more: ‘This should be the jewel of Vancouver’: Gastown store’s windows broken 7 times in 3 months

Story continues below advertisement

He added the $5.7 million that’s been ordered to be restored is equivalent to about a 0.6-per-cent increase in property taxes, to be debated by the next council elected in the fall.

Trending Stories

In a statement late Monday, Chief Const. Adam Palmer said he’s confident a fully funded police department can continue to protect and serve the community.

“Vancouver has been gripped by an abundance of public safety challenges, including the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, a surge in violent street crime, nearly 1,000 protests, concerning levels of hate crime, and a growing number of people who tell us they just don’t feel as safe as they used to,” Palmer said.

Click to play video: 'Gastown business owners continue to battle break-ins and broken glass' Gastown business owners continue to battle break-ins and broken glass
Gastown business owners continue to battle break-ins and broken glass

The VPD had warned that the budget cut would lead to 60 new recruits not being hired and a reduction of police services, which led to the police board filing an appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Palmer told the Vancouver Police Board that incidents of windows being broken were up 40 per cent since 2019.

In the downtown core, commercial break and enters with broken glass have increased 24 per cent since 2021.

According to police statistics, an average of four people are the victims of random, groundless attacks by unknown suspects in the city each day, and that’s not including barfights, robberies, incidents of road rage or other assaults where the individuals know each other.

– with a file from Safeeya Pirani

Click to play video: 'B.C. government says $5.7M must be restored to Vancouver police' B.C. government says $5.7M must be restored to Vancouver police
B.C. government says $5.7M must be restored to Vancouver police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver Police Department tagKennedy Stewart tagVancouver Mayor tagCity of Vancouver budget tagVpd Budget tagVPD budget 2022 tagVPD budget City of Vancouver tagVPD budget cuts tagVPD budget cuts 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers