Crime

10 early morning arrests in Quebec linked to organized crime

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 8:43 am
Ten arrests were made in a series of raids related to organized crime. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Ten arrests were made in a series of raids related to organized crime. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. TVA

Ten people were arrested early Tuesday morning following a raid in Montreal, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

The arrests were linked to organized crime and may have involved drug trafficking, according to police. A dozen people were targeted in the raid, including a member of the Hells Angels.

Read more: Police forces conduct series of drug raids across Greater Montreal Thursday

The suspects are expected to appear in court via videoconference on Tuesday, police say.

The arrests follow searches that were carried out in February and in the past few days. As part of the operation, arrests were made Tuesday in Montreal, Longueuil, Saint-Jérôme, Terrebonne, Sherbrooke, and Ange-Gardien in the Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) obtained the collaboration of several municipal police forces to make the arrests.

