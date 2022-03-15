10 early morning arrests in Quebec linked to organized crime

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were arrested early Tuesday morning following a raid in Montreal, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

The arrests were linked to organized crime and may have involved drug trafficking, according to police. A dozen people were targeted in the raid, including a member of the Hells Angels.

The suspects are expected to appear in court via videoconference on Tuesday, police say.

The arrests follow searches that were carried out in February and in the past few days. As part of the operation, arrests were made Tuesday in Montreal, Longueuil, Saint-Jérôme, Terrebonne, Sherbrooke, and Ange-Gardien in the Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) obtained the collaboration of several municipal police forces to make the arrests.

