Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dip under 1,000 Monday

There were 986 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, down slightly from Friday’s report.

There were 73 Albertans receiving care in the ICU, compared to 74 Friday.

Monday marked the first day since Jan. 16 that COVID-19 hospitalizations were under 1,000 in Alberta.

There were 18 COVID-19 deaths reported to the province over the last three days, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,021.

The province surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The province confirmed an additional 1,351 lab-tested cases of COVID-19 over the same time period: 509 confirmed on Friday, 395 confirmed on Saturday and 447 confirmed on Sunday.

There were 6,640 lab-confirmed active cases on Monday.

As access to PCR testing across the province is limited, officials have said the actual number of both new and active cases is higher than what is being reported.

Alberta performed 6,769 COVID-19 tests over the past three days. The positivity rate wasn’t updated as of publishing Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 532,112 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Of those, 521,451 have recovered.

