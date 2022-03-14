SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dip under 1,000 Monday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 14, 2022 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Booster shot bookings available for kids between the ages of 12-17' Booster shot bookings available for kids between the ages of 12-17
Dr. Cora Constantinescu form the University of Calgary joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss how important it is for kids to get their third COVID-19 shot.

There were 986 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, down slightly from Friday’s report.

There were 73 Albertans receiving care in the ICU, compared to 74 Friday.

Monday marked the first day since Jan. 16 that COVID-19 hospitalizations were under 1,000 in Alberta.

There were 18 COVID-19 deaths reported to the province over the last three days, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,021.

Read more: Alberta surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths 2 years after pandemic began

The province surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The province confirmed an additional 1,351 lab-tested cases of COVID-19 over the same time period: 509 confirmed on Friday, 395 confirmed on Saturday and 447 confirmed on Sunday.

There were 6,640 lab-confirmed active cases on Monday.

As access to PCR testing across the province is limited, officials have said the actual number of both new and active cases is higher than what is being reported.

Alberta performed 6,769 COVID-19 tests over the past three days. The positivity rate wasn’t updated as of publishing Monday.

Read more: Calgary gets pop-up vaccine clinics as Alberta sees small drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 532,112 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Of those, 521,451 have recovered.

