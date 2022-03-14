Montreal police chief to announce early retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Sylvain Caron is stepping down after more than fours years as Montreal police chief.

A source close to the SPVM confirmed to Global News that Caron is retiring ahead of the end of his mandate, which was to expire in December 2023.

The announcement is expected to be made public at a press conference on Tuesday.

The former Sûreté du Québec police officer took on that role in 2018. Caron was appointed as the police department following a report into Montreal police’s internal affairs.

Before he joined Montreal police, he had more than 35 years experience in the field — including 20 years in management. In 1981, he joined the Sorel-Tracy municipal police department and served as director from 1997 until 2002.

Caron also served in administrative positions at the Sûreté du Québec until his retirement in March 2018.

— with files from The Canadian Press