Man arrested after ‘convenience store robbery spree,’ Toronto police say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a “convenience store robbery spree” in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers responded to three separate robberies at convenience stores. The first alleged incident took place on Feb. 8 in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area, followed by a reported robbery on Feb. 10 in the Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue area. On March 7, a third incident took place around Pape Avenue and Gamble Avenue.

During the first robbery on Feb. 8, police said that a man entered a store and approached an employee working at the checkout counter. It is alleged that he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Toronto police said he took a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

On Feb. 10 and March 7, during the second and third incidents, police said a lone man entered each store and began taking items from the shelves. He was confronted by staff when he tried to leave the store without paying. Police said he pulled out a handgun and threatened the employee, before fleeing the scene also on foot.

Uniform and plainclothes officers from Toronto’s 55 Division were able to locate a suspect following the third robbery on March 7 in the Pape Avenue and Gamble Avenue area. Officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

Police said officers seized clothing worn by the suspect during the robberies and a pellet gun.

Mikola Roki was arrested in connection to the robberies, police said. He was charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and six counts of failing to comply with probation. He was also charged with three counts of disguise with intent.

Roki appeared in court at College Park on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

