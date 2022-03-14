16-year-old charged in connection with 2 robberies in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 3, officers received reports that two pharmacies had been robbed in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive area.

Police said in each incident, four males arrived at the store in a stolen car.

Officers said they entered the store and approached the employees.

According to police, the suspects “took physical control of the employees and made demands for narcotics and cash.”

The suspects then allegedly took narcotics and cash, police said.

Officers said at the first robbery, the suspects fled the store in a stolen car, driving it to the second location.

However, police said when the suspects attempted to flee the second store, the car was unable to drive, forcing them to flee the area on foot.

Police said officers searched the area, and one person was located and arrested. Some of the stolen narcotics were recovered.

According to police, on March 3, a 16-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts each of robbery, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said three suspects “remain outstanding.” Each are described as a Black male with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

