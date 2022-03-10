Menu

Crime

Video appears to show jewelry store robbery in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Video appears to show jewelry store robbery in Mississauga' Video appears to show jewelry store robbery in Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: Surveillance video obtained by Global News appears to show a robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga earlier this week in the area of Airport and Derry roads. Peel Regional Police said it happened Tuesday afternoon.

Global News has obtained surveillance video appearing to show a jewelry store robbery involving a firearm in Mississauga earlier this week.

The video, which is just under five minutes in length, shows three suspects entering the store, with one appearing to immediately pull out a firearm and aim it at a worker.

Throughout the video, it appears one suspect remains at the back of the store while two others take items from the shelves.

After less then four minutes, they leave the business.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Airport and Derry roads.

“Three suspects entered the establishment — one suspect armed with a firearm. The suspects fled with an amount of jewelry,” police said, adding that all suspects are males.

Police said three victims were inside the shop when the robbery occurred, including a 59-year-old man from Mono, Ont., who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing black and grey camouflage sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and was holding a gun.

The second suspect was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket, and red and black shoes, police said.

The third suspect was reported to be wearing black and grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie with a black jacket, and black and white shoes.

Police said they fled in a vehicle.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

