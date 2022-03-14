Toronto police looking for suspect in street robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspected wanted for allegedly robbing a victim in the city’s north end.

Police said they were called to Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted by an unidentified man with a weapon and had demanded cash.

Following the assault, police said the suspect then hailed a Diamond Taxi cab and fled the scene.

The victim suffered some injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Police described the suspect as being around 40 to 50 years old, about five foot six, weighing 150 to 160 pounds with a slim build, facial scarring, unshaven and having brown and grey hair in a balding pattern.

The suspect was wearing a light olive windbreak jacket with a beige trim, grey pants and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.

Public Safety Alert, Street Robbery Investigation, Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue https://t.co/x2ePBp7U8Y — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 14, 2022