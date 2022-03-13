Man in critical condition after shooting in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man remains in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto Saturday afternoon, police say.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Toronto police said officers received reports that someone had been shot in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before 6 p.m.

Police said a man was located with serious injuries.

Officers said Toronto paramedics transported a man to hospital via emergency run.

In an update Sunday morning, Toronto police said the victim remained in hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

2:17 Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime – Feb 15, 2022

SHOOTING:

Weston Rd + Lawrence Ave W

– @TorontoMedics assisting w/ an emergency run

– officers o/s investigating

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes

– will update#GO467283

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 12, 2022