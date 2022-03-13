Man in critical condition after shooting in Toronto: police

One man remains in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto Saturday afternoon, police say.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Toronto police said officers received reports that someone had been shot in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before 6 p.m.
Police said a man was located with serious injuries.
Officers said Toronto paramedics transported a man to hospital via emergency run.
In an update Sunday morning, Toronto police said the victim remained in hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
