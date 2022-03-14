B.C. government cracking down in attempt to prevent catalytic convertor thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will now be requiring registered metal dealers to report each catalytic convertor transaction, including information about the seller, to police on the day of sale.

This measure is in response to a sudden increase in catalytic converter thefts across the province.

The regulation change amends the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Regulation for convertors that are not attached to an exhaust system.

“We are changing the rules to better fight thieves who steal catalytic converters,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday.

“These thefts create costs and consequences to the livelihoods of British Columbians and this change reduces the incentive to steal them in the first place.”

Previously, catalytic converters could be sold to metal dealers without providing information about the seller, allowing them to remain anonymous.

They are an exhaust emission control device made up of a variety of precious metals, including platinum, palladium and cadmium.

A stolen device can fetch between $5 and $1,000, depending on the concentration of precious metals inside.

ICBC claims for catalytic converter thefts in B.C. have climbed from 89 in 2017 to 1,953 last year.

At the same time, the claim costs for the public insurer increased from $356,950 to $4,059,081 last year.

These regulatory updates will support the police in locating illicit sellers and stolen items and disrupting the distribution of stolen items, the province said Monday.

“The theft of catalytic converters is a serious problem and we are happy to have consulted with the province to help curb this illegal activity,” BC Association of Police Boards president Charla Huber said.

“We believe this provides police with an important tool to close the channel on those who steal and resell these items.”