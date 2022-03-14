COVID-19 state of emergency order ends in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The last COVID-19 measure in Saskatchewan has ended.

The province’s state of emergency order, extended on Feb. 28, ended on Monday.

The order gave the Saskatchewan government the power to redirect health-care workers to needed areas of the province.

It also gave the government broad authority to control travel within the province, take control of the emergency response of a local authority and require people to comply with any health orders.

Premier Scott Moe said the only reason why the order was still in place was for the province to utilize its full health-care capacity.

“So that we could move some folks around for a vaccination program, for a testing program and at times to support certain areas of our health care that are experiencing some significant challenges,” Moe said last Thursday.

“We’re seeing a decline in the absenteeism, and now is the time that we are able to move forward with not renewing the emergency order so it will not be renewed and it will expire on Monday.”

Saskatchewan ended its proof of vaccination policy on Feb. 14 and followed that two weeks later by lifting mandatory masking in indoor public places.

Self-isolation is no longer required in the province for a positive COVID-19 test, however health officials recommend self-isolating for five days from the date of a positive test or 24 hours after a fever has resolved with using any fever-reducing medication.