Okanagan weather: Drizzly final week of winter ahead

It looks like a fairly typical end to winter around the Okanagan.

The risk of showers sticks around through the day on Monday with temperatures climbing into double digits in the afternoon.

A sprinkling of rain may be around on Tuesday morning, too, as daytime highs struggle a bit more to crack into double digits.

View image in full screen Showers slide back into the Okanagan Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies round off the final full week of astronomical winter with the risk of precipitation picking back up on Thursday.

Afternoon highs stay in the eight to 10 C range to finish the week.

Clouds linger through the final day of winter on Saturday and into the first day of Spring on Sunday with the chance of some showers.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

