COVID-19: Peterborough reports 30 new cases including 2 new hospital admissions

Peterborough Public Health reported another 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but active cases remained unchanged, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 11:43 a.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 58 since the pandemic was declared. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting. Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health, noted the deaths were “early in the pandemic.”

New PCR-confirmed cases: 30 since Friday, March 11.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 138 — unchanged from March 11. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,834 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday afternoon reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19 (most recent data). The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Monday reported 221 cumulative hospitalized cases (two more since March 11) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 30 more since March 11. The 5,638 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

Starting next week, our vaccinators will be turning the Healthy Planet Arena into a beach party! Join the fun and get your COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/lhHGWWgqvV — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 11, 2022

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 332,050 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 133 more doses since the March 11 update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.8 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.8 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.6 per cent have three doses.

(age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.6 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.9 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.9 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 14.2 per cent have three doses.

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 14.2 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,525 residents have received a first dose while 118,936 have received two doses and 77,565 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Monday. Active outbreaks as of Monday include:

Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 10.

in Peterborough: Declared March 10. Congregate living facility (No. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8.

(No. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home on March 9 reported four residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19 — an additional case since the initial outbreak.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home on March 9 reported four residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19 — an additional case since the initial outbreak. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On March 10, the home reported the outbreak had five active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally run facility but the outbreak remains active.

in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On March 10, the home reported the outbreak had five active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally run facility but the outbreak remains active. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

There have been 949 cases (unchanged since March 11) associated with 111 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 64 cases in the past 30 days and two cases over the past seven days.