Workers evacuated at Hamilton-area bakery due to ammonia leak

Close to 50 workers were evacuated from a bakery in Ancaster after an ammonia leak was detected at the facility early Monday morning, according to firefighters.

Hamilton fire said the call was just after 4 a.m. and was tied to a leak in a compressor room at a facility near Fiddler’s Green Road and Carluke Road West.

“Our Hazmat Team entered the building and contained the leak,” assistant deputy chief Brian Dickson told Global News in an email.

“Crews ventilated the building and monitored the air quality in the building.”

Dickson says no injuries were reported and the facility was eventually turned back over to the operators once air quality levels were deemed acceptable.

