Canada

Workers evacuated at Hamilton-area bakery due to ammonia leak

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 10:28 am
A Hamilton fire and rescue vehicle. View image in full screen
A number of employees were evacuated from a large bakery facility on Fiddler’s Green Road Monday, March 14, 2022 after an ammonia leak was discovered, according to Hamilton fire. Don Mitchell / Global News

Close to 50 workers were evacuated from a bakery in Ancaster after an ammonia leak was detected at the facility early Monday morning, according to firefighters.

Hamilton fire said the call was just after 4 a.m. and was tied to a leak in a compressor room at a facility near Fiddler’s Green Road and Carluke Road West.

“Our Hazmat Team entered the building and contained the leak,” assistant deputy chief Brian Dickson told Global News in an email.

“Crews ventilated the building and monitored the air quality in the building.”

Dickson says no injuries were reported and the facility was eventually turned back over to the operators once air quality levels were deemed acceptable.

