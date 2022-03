Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a fire broke out at a home in Markham early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Krieghoff Avenue, near Village Parkway and Highway 7, at around 6:40 a.m.

Police said the fire is extensive and crews were still working to knock it down as of 8 a.m.

They also said there is no indication of any injuries or if anyone is still inside the home.