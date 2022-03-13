‘I would like it to be gone’: Locals weigh in on Daylight Saving Time debate

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a debate in recent years, whether to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time (DST) or not.

British Columbians move their clocks ahead an hour to enjoy more sunlight in the evening. However, it also means losing an hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

Local Penticton residents offered their opinions on Sunday regarding whether or not B.C. should continue with the practice.

“I would like it to be gone,” said Cassidi Wagner.

“I have a child and he is three. The one-hour change just changes our whole dynamic for at least a week. It’s great to have extra sunlight but the sleep (loss) is ridiculous.”

“I love it, longer days and longer at night why wouldn’t you want it,” said Gwen Howe.

The B.C. government passed legislation in 2019 to end the change but that legislation hasn’t been implemented yet.

“I had hoped this was the last time three years ago when we passed legislation, but at the time when we talked to British Columbians we heard loud and clear … that it made sense to be aligned with our southern neighbours in Washington, Oregon, and California,” said Premier John Horgan on Friday.

Some Penticton residents feel the legislation is long overdue.

“I don’t know why Horgan can’t just do it. Forget about California and Oregon and Washington. We can do it ourselves,” said Terry Laird.

If B.C. stays with permanent daylight saving time, the entire province would be in the same time zone.

“I would like to see one standard time zone for all of the West Coast, I think it would just make things easier,” said Penticton resident Don Macintyre.

So, will this be the last time British Columbians spring forward?

“Oregon and Washington have passed legislation, but they require congressional approval in Washington D.C. to suspend the changing of clocks twice a year,” said Horgan.

“The good news is that Senator Patty Murray from Washington is now co-sponsoring a bill. We are hopeful that it will pass this year. This may well be the last time that we spring forward.”

