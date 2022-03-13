ASIRT investigating after EPS officers shoot man during arrest attempt

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on more than two dozen outstanding warrants is dead after Edmonton police said a ‘confrontation’ ensued on Saturday night.

Around 11:16 p.m. police went to a home in the area of 109 Street and 53 Avenue for reports of a man wanted for multiple offences.

According to a news release, the Edmonton Police Service members conducted surveillance on the suspect, while EPS tactical members were brought in to assist.

According to Edmonton police, officers watched the suspect enter a vehicle with two women and followed them a building in the area of 105 Street and 38 Avenue. When the women got out, EPS tactical members went to arrest the man.

Police said a “confrontation occurred” and officers “discharged their firearms.”

Paramedics jumped in to save the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.

No EPS members were injured during this incident.

Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.

