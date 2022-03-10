ASIRT investigating after fatal shooting suspect also shot by RCMP during arrest near Bonnyville

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog has been asked to investigate after a man suspected in a fatal shooting north of Edmonton was himself shot by Mounties when they tried to arrest him.

Bonnyville RCMP responded to the initial shooting around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Kehewin Cree First Nation.

Few details are known about that incident, but police did confirm one person was killed and said more information would be released at a later date.

The conflict with police happened about three hours later.

RCMP said officers from Bonnyville, along with a canine unit out of Cold Lake, were outside a home on the First Nation looking for a 22-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting when he came outside.

Police said a confrontation occurred, during which time officers fired their guns. RCMP said officers on scene provided first aid until EMS arrived.

The suspect was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where he remains. The RCMP news release issued Thursday evening did not say what condition the man was in.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will look into the police shooting, while the RCMP will continue to investigate the other fatal shooting.

ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious and sensitive matters involving police in Alberta.

Kehewin Cree First Nation is about 230 kilometres northeast of Edmonton near Bonnyville.