ASIRT says imitation firearm recovered from Edmonton fatal police shooting scene

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says an imitation firearm was recovered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Edmonton Wednesday evening that left an innocent man and a robbery suspect dead.
The incident started just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police responded to an armed robbery at a liquor store in the area of 113 Street and 104 Avenue.
ASIRT said the person who called 911 said a man with a firearm robbed the store and left on foot.
ASIRT said police were able to locate the 36-year-old suspect in the area of 107 Avenue and 105 Street at 7:01 p.m. He headed north on 105 Street. At about 7:03 p.m., ASIRT said a confrontation occurred between the man and police and officers shot their firearms, hitting the 36-year-old.
Police provided first aid until EMS arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, ASIRT said in a news release Friday.
An imitation firearm was located nearby.
During the confrontation, a second man — who was inside a nearby apartment suite and not involved in the incident — was struck. This man was rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he died of his injuries.
ASIRT said the man was 59 years old. His identity has not been released, but the property management company of the Metro on 105 apartment building said Thursday he was one of the building’s resident managers.
As part of its investigation, ASIRT is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the confrontation between the 36-year-old man and police. Anyone with pictures, video or information is asked to contact ASIRT at 780-644-1483.
Edmonton’s police chief said Thursday the EPS is fully cooperating with the ASIRT investigation and as it unfolds over the next few weeks, the members involved in the shooting will not be on active duty.
ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious and sensitive matters involving police in Alberta.
