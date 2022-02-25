ASIRT says imitation firearm recovered from Edmonton fatal police shooting scene

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says an imitation firearm was recovered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Edmonton Wednesday evening that left an innocent man and a robbery suspect dead.

The incident started just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police responded to an armed robbery at a liquor store in the area of 113 Street and 104 Avenue.

ASIRT said the person who called 911 said a man with a firearm robbed the store and left on foot.

ASIRT said police were able to locate the 36-year-old suspect in the area of 107 Avenue and 105 Street at 7:01 p.m. He headed north on 105 Street. At about 7:03 p.m., ASIRT said a confrontation occurred between the man and police and officers shot their firearms, hitting the 36-year-old.

Story continues below advertisement

Police provided first aid until EMS arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, ASIRT said in a news release Friday.

An imitation firearm was located nearby.

During the confrontation, a second man — who was inside a nearby apartment suite and not involved in the incident — was struck. This man was rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he died of his injuries.

ASIRT said the man was 59 years old. His identity has not been released, but the property management company of the Metro on 105 apartment building said Thursday he was one of the building’s resident managers.

1:54 Edmonton police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting that left innocent man and suspect dead Edmonton police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting that left innocent man and suspect dead

As part of its investigation, ASIRT is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the confrontation between the 36-year-old man and police. Anyone with pictures, video or information is asked to contact ASIRT at 780-644-1483.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton’s police chief said Thursday the EPS is fully cooperating with the ASIRT investigation and as it unfolds over the next few weeks, the members involved in the shooting will not be on active duty.

Read more: Calgary police chief offers details to clarify events leading up to fatal shooting

ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious and sensitive matters involving police in Alberta.

1 7 View image in gallery mode ASIRT investigates an officer-involved shooting in Edmonton that left an innocent bystander and a robbery suspect dead. Global News 2 7 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police investigate in the area of 107 Ave and 105 Street Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Global News 3 7 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police investigate in the area of 107 Ave and 105 Street Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Global News 4 7 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police investigate in the area of 107 Ave and 105 Street Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Global News 5 7 View image in gallery mode The Metro on 105 apartment building at 10724 - 105 St. remained surrounded by police tape Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after an officer-involved shooting in the area the night before left one innocent person and one suspect dead. Global News 6 7 View image in gallery mode The Metro on 105 apartment building at 10724 - 105 St. remained surrounded by police tape Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after an officer-involved shooting in the area the night before left one innocent person and one suspect dead. Global News Story continues below advertisement 7 7 View image in gallery mode The Metro on 105 apartment building at 10724 - 105 St. remained surrounded by police tape Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after an officer-involved shooting in the area the night before left one innocent person and one suspect dead. Global News