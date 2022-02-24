ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Edmonton.
In a post on Twitter Thursday morning, ASIRT said the shooting involved Edmonton police and caused death. The shooting happened Wednesday night.
No further details about the shooting were released by ASIRT.
Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Thursday “regarding a major incident that took place yesterday evening,” according to a news release from the EPS.
ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious and sensitive matters involving police in Alberta.
Global News has reached out to the EPS and ASIRT for more information.
