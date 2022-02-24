Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 10:57 am
An Edmonton Police Service logo View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. The Canadian Press

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Edmonton.

In a post on Twitter Thursday morning, ASIRT said the shooting involved Edmonton police and caused death. The shooting happened Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

No further details about the shooting were released by ASIRT.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary police chief offers details to clarify events leading up to fatal shooting

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Thursday “regarding a major incident that took place yesterday evening,” according to a news release from the EPS.

ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious and sensitive matters involving police in Alberta.

Global News has reached out to the EPS and ASIRT for more information.

— More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagASIRT tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagEdmonton police shooting tagDale McFee tagEdmonton police chief tagEdmonton officer-involved shooting tagofficer-involved shooting Edmonton tagAlebrta Serious Incident Reponse Team tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers