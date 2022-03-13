SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario COVID-19 numbers: Province reports 228 people in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 10:48 am
A total of 228 people are currently receiving care in an Ontario intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

That’s according to new data released by the provincial government on Sunday.

Read more: Two years into COVID-19: What’s next?

The number of people in ICU dropped on Sunday compared to numbers reported a day earlier.

On Saturday 722 people were in an Ontario hospital, 232 were in an ICU.

A total of 1,631 new cases were reported, however, experts caution that is likely an undercount due to the more stringent COVID-19 testing rules implemented in the province.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 722 people in hospital, 232 in ICUs

In a tweet Sunday morning Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said hospitalization data was “currently unavailable.”

Elliott also said to date, 31,882,192 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario: “92.7 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.7 per cent have two doses.”

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.”

Trending Stories

The provincial data also said nine more people had died after contracting the virus.

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday that it would no longer include incidental deaths in its tally.

Read more: Ontario to remove incidental deaths from COVID-19 data reporting

