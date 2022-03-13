Ontario COVID-19 numbers: Province reports 228 people in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 228 people are currently receiving care in an Ontario intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

That’s according to new data released by the provincial government on Sunday.

The number of people in ICU dropped on Sunday compared to numbers reported a day earlier.

On Saturday 722 people were in an Ontario hospital, 232 were in an ICU.

A total of 1,631 new cases were reported, however, experts caution that is likely an undercount due to the more stringent COVID-19 testing rules implemented in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet Sunday morning Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said hospitalization data was “currently unavailable.”

Elliott also said to date, 31,882,192 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario: “92.7 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.7 per cent have two doses.”

2:10 COVID-19: Study suggests pandemic has pulled Canadians apart COVID-19: Study suggests pandemic has pulled Canadians apart

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.”

There are 228 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 1,631 new cases of COVID-19. Hospitalization data is currently unavailable. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial data also said nine more people had died after contracting the virus.

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday that it would no longer include incidental deaths in its tally.

Advertisement