London Lightning perfect through six games after win over Sudbury

The London Lightning had themselves a Sudbury Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens as they crunched the Five 117-92.

The win continued a hot start to the 2022 schedule for the Lightning. Six wins in six games.

The teams stayed close into the second quarter. The game even sat tied 28-28 but at that point London took off and didn’t look back. The Lightning led by as many as 30 before Sudbury dug into the lead late in the game.

The Lightning now have a 3.5 game lead over the Five and the K-W Titans atop the NBL of Canada standings.

Cameron Forte led London with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Jermaine Haley had 20 points for the Lightning and Amir Williams scored 19.

Mareik Isom was perfect from the field in the first half as he put up 11 points on 7-of-7 shooting and the Lightning led 61-38 heading to the third quarter. Isom finished the game with that exact same stat line.

Sudbury’s Jaylen Bland led all scorers with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Josiah Mastrandrea made his Lightning debut after being signed by the team on March 10. Mastrandrea is a Canadian who played at Simon Fraser University.

SFU plays in Division II in the the NCAA in the Great Northwest Atlantic Conference. Mastrandrea finished up his year there and found a home in London, Ont. By playing on Saturday Mastrandrea become the first player on the Lightning to play in both a College game and an NBLC game in the same month.

Mastrandrea scored his first professional basket as part of the victory.

The Lightning will play back-to-back weekend home games for the second week in a row. London will host the Windsor Express on Sunday, May 13 at 2 pm.

The teams have only played once this season. London defeated the Express 115-92 in a game that saw Chris Jones score 24 on Feb. 26.