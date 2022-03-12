Menu

Health

Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates fall, healthcare workers return

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 2:41 pm
Healthcare worker looks at drive thru View image in full screen
Unvaccinated healthcare workers can return to work in Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

As health restrictions loosen in Manitoba, so has the requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

Shared Health said in a statement that 119 healthcare workers who were on unpaid leave of absence because they were not compliant with public health orders have returned or are in the process of returning.

Read more: Two years into COVID-19: What’s next?

Previously, staff who refused vaccination had the option to be tested regularly or be placed on unpaid leave. Fifteen staff members throughout the province indicated they would not be returning to their positions.

The mandate came in to effect in mid-October, and included many front-line workers in health care, education and child care workers. In October Shared Health indicated that the rules impacted about 4,200 workers.

