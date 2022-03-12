Menu

Sports

Manitoba curler Dawn McEwen announces retirement

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 12:45 pm

Dawn McEwen, lead for Team Jennifer Jones has announced she will be retiring from curling at the end of the season.

In a statement posted to Twitter, she says, “I am full of gratitude and can peacefully say I am ready to hang up the curling shoes at the end of the season.”

McEwen has been playing with Team Jones since 2007 when she was just 27 years old.

She has quite the trophy collection to show for her 15 years on the team: she won gold for Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics and captured the title of two-time world champion, after winning with Jones at the 2008 and 2018 World Champions, among many other awards.

Read more: Team Jones to represent Canada in Women’s curling at Beijing winter games

Although Team Jennifer Jones did not win a medal at the 2022 Olympics, in her online statement. she spoke highly of teammate.

“(Jennifer) is a prime example of someone who truly loves the game. From the very beginning she taught me about work ethic, never giving up, having high expectations and thinking outside of the box searching for ways to always be better.”

McEwen credits the sport for introducing her to her husband Mike when she was 18 years old. “I’m not going far from curling, I’m my husband’s biggest fan and love watching him play, so you’ll see me around curling venues.” The couple now has two daughters.

She says her future may include a mixed doubles curling bonspiel, joking that she’ll have to convince her husband of that first.

Click to play video: 'Manitobans celebrate the win of Team Jennifer Jones' Manitobans celebrate the win of Team Jennifer Jones
Manitobans celebrate the win of Team Jennifer Jones – Nov 29, 2021
