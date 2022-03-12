Heavy rain expected to hit Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

All of Nova Scotia and most of New Brunswick have been placed under weather warnings as heavy rain is expected to hit the region.

According to Environment Canada, Nova Scotia could see between 25 and 40 millimetres of rainfall through the day Saturday and overnight.

Those near the Atlantic coast could see higher amounts, up to 60 millimetres.

“Showers will become rain at times heavy later this afternoon and evening before tapering to scattered flurries or showers overnight or early Sunday morning,” read the weather warning.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” said the agency, adding that the frozen ground also has a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

The province could also see strong southerly wind gusts Saturday evening, reaching between 90 to 110 kilometres per hour.

“The strongest winds are expected to be over exposed areas, especially over eastern areas of the province.”

Environment Canada said west to northwest winds are expected to pick up Sunday morning, with gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the weather agency said. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

All except northwestern New Brunswick is also expected to see rain on Saturday, up to 35 millimetres in most areas.

The weather warning said rain should end by the evening and transition to snow overnight.

Northwestern parts of New Brunswick are under a snowfall warning.

According to Environment Canada, snow mixed with rain will change back to snow Saturday evening. “Snow will then taper to flurries by early Sunday morning.”

The weather agency warned of possible low visibility and changing road conditions in both provinces.

