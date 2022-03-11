New Brunswick flood watch says too early to predict extent of upcoming flood season

Send this page to someone via email

Flood watch officials in New Brunswick say current snow pack conditions are similar to last year, when there was little impact from flooding along the Saint John River and its tributaries.

However, they caution that it’s still too early to say what effect current conditions may have on flooding this year.

Don Fox, director of air and water sciences for the Environment Department, told reporters today that the main driver of flooding is day-to-day weather.

Fox says regardless of the state of the snowpack there could be “a significant flood, no flood at all, or somewhere in between.”

Overall, Fox says the snow depth in the Upper Saint John River Valley is comparable to last year, while there is “slightly less”

snow than last year in more southern parts of the province.

Officials say despite two good years in 2020 and 2021, people need to take precautions, including moving their belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is prone to flooding.

