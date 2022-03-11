Menu

New Brunswick flood watch says too early to predict extent of upcoming flood season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy rainfall from Ida hits the Maritimes' Heavy rainfall from Ida hits the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes have been hit with heavy rainfall as a storm that was Hurricane Ida passes through the region. It prompted rainfall warnings for much of New Brunswick, and places like Saint John where some streets were closed due to flash flooding. Tim Roszell has more. – Sep 2, 2021

Flood watch officials in New Brunswick say current snow pack conditions are similar to last year, when there was little impact from flooding along the Saint John River and its tributaries.

However, they caution that it’s still too early to say what effect current conditions may have on flooding this year.

Read more: New Brunswick woman frustrated after culvert washed out, road flooded again

Don Fox, director of air and water sciences for the Environment Department, told reporters today that the main driver of flooding is day-to-day weather.

Fox says regardless of the state of the snowpack there could be “a significant flood, no flood at all, or somewhere in between.”

Read more: Man sleeps through N.B. thunderstorm, wakes up to his car flooded

Overall, Fox says the snow depth in the Upper Saint John River Valley is comparable to last year, while there is “slightly less”
snow than last year in more southern parts of the province.

Officials say despite two good years in 2020 and 2021, people need to take precautions, including moving their belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is prone to flooding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
