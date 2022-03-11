Menu

Crime

Shooting in North Vancouver Superstore parking lot leaves 1 in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 7:49 pm
The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of a North Vancouver Superstore Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of a North Vancouver Superstore Friday afternoon. Global News

A shooting in North Vancouver Friday afternoon left one person in critical condition.

North Vancouver RCMP urged the public to stay away from the Superstore near the Second Narrows Bridge, as they respond to the incident.

Read more: One dead, another injured in targeted North Vancouver shooting

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the shooting occurred in the supermarket’s parking lot, and said there would be major traffic delays in the area, “particularly on the Second Narrows / Ironworkers Bridge southbound and its feeder routes.”

BC Emergency Health Services said crews were called to the scene shortly before 3 p.m., and that one person was rushed to hospital.

Photos from the scene showed a black BMW with its lights on and licence plate covered, along with multiple evidence markers distributed in the surrounding area.

More to come…

