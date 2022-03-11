Shooting in North Vancouver Superstore parking lot leaves 1 in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting in North Vancouver Friday afternoon left one person in critical condition.

North Vancouver RCMP urged the public to stay away from the Superstore near the Second Narrows Bridge, as they respond to the incident.

We have been made aware of reports of a shooting at the Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver. While police are investigating please stay clear of the area. More info will be available once the situation is resolved. — Terry Beech 黃志峰 (@terrybeech) March 11, 2022

Police said the shooting occurred in the supermarket’s parking lot, and said there would be major traffic delays in the area, “particularly on the Second Narrows / Ironworkers Bridge southbound and its feeder routes.”

BC Emergency Health Services said crews were called to the scene shortly before 3 p.m., and that one person was rushed to hospital.

Photos from the scene showed a black BMW with its lights on and licence plate covered, along with multiple evidence markers distributed in the surrounding area.

