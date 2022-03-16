Menu

Crime

Man charged with assault after stabbing at downtown Edmonton LRT station

By Staff Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:31 pm
Edmonton Central LRT Station View image in full screen
Edmonton's Central LRT Station on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged after an altercation and stabbing at Central LRT Station on Wednesday, March 9.

Edmonton police said that at about 9:15 p.m., a 39-year-old man was sitting with a group of people inside the station when a man and several women came up to him.

“An altercation occurred between both groups, at which time the 39-year-old male was stabbed,” EPS said in a news release Friday. “The 39-year-old complainant ran toward 101 Street, but the suspect caught up to him and allegedly stabbed him several more times.”

Trending Stories

The older man was able to run back into the LRT station where police and EMS found him, treated him and took him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, EPS said.

The 27-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

Kody Levaughn Shortneck was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, failing to comply with a probation order and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

