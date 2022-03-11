Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mask mandate dropped for Leafs, Raptors games as of March 21 in line with Ontario plan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27' COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27
COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) says the mask mandate for its venues is being dropped as of March 21 in line with the province’s plan.

“With the announcement of an end to the provincial mask mandate, and the discontinuation of the City’s mask bylaw, MLSE and its venues will follow the direction from public health officials and make mask wearing for patrons voluntary, yet strongly recommended, as of March 21,” an MLSE statement said Friday.

Earlier this week, the province announced a plan to further lift remaining COVID-19 measures, including the mask mandate for most indoor public settings and schools.

All COVID-19-related measures are set to be lifted at the end of April.

Read more: Toronto City Council votes to lift mask bylaw alongside province

Story continues below advertisement

“As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE continues to consult with public health officials to follow all health and safety recommendations for its venues and the community at large and thanks all officials, partners and fans for their cooperation through the reopening stages and working together to protect our community,” the statement continued.

Trending Stories

MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts.

The organization owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and the OVO Athletic Centre, all based in and around the city of Toronto.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford encourages those concerned with lifting of mask mandate to continue wearing them' COVID-19: Ford encourages those concerned with lifting of mask mandate to continue wearing them
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario tagToronto Raptors tagToronto Maple Leafs tagmask mandate tagmlse tagMaple Leaf Sports and Entertainment tagOntario mask mandate tagMask Mandate Ending tagOntario mask mandate end tagMLSE mask mandate tagOntairo mask mandate ending tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers