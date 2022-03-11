Mask mandate dropped for Leafs, Raptors games as of March 21 in line with Ontario plan

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) says the mask mandate for its venues is being dropped as of March 21 in line with the province’s plan.

“With the announcement of an end to the provincial mask mandate, and the discontinuation of the City’s mask bylaw, MLSE and its venues will follow the direction from public health officials and make mask wearing for patrons voluntary, yet strongly recommended, as of March 21,” an MLSE statement said Friday.

Earlier this week, the province announced a plan to further lift remaining COVID-19 measures, including the mask mandate for most indoor public settings and schools.

All COVID-19-related measures are set to be lifted at the end of April.

“As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE continues to consult with public health officials to follow all health and safety recommendations for its venues and the community at large and thanks all officials, partners and fans for their cooperation through the reopening stages and working together to protect our community,” the statement continued.

MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts.

The organization owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and the OVO Athletic Centre, all based in and around the city of Toronto.

— with files from The Canadian Press