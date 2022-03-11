Menu

Politics

B.C. premier to announce how province is supporting Ukrainian refugees

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 2:10 pm
British Columbia Premier John Horgan following a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The premier says British Columbia supports the people of Ukraine in their battle to turn back Russian military forces and President Vladimir Putin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

British Columbia is ramping up efforts to find homes for those feeling Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Premier John Horgan is spending part of Friday morning hosting a roundtable with local Ukrainian community leaders, to be followed by a news conference at 12 p.m. that will be carried live here on our website.

Victoria charity putting together massive 'care package' for Ukrainian refugees

 

It’s been more challenging to help bring Ukrainians to Canada because of their refugee status.

Unlike refugees from Syria, individuals in B.C. cannot sponsor Ukrainian refugees. Instead, the province is working with the federal government and community organizations to help find homes for people.

Last week, Horgan told reporters the province will do what it can to accommodate a potential surge in Ukrainian refugees.

“British Columbia stands ready, and it’s not just the government, it’s people. People right across the spectrum are opening their hearts and their homes to those that are having their lives turned upside down,” Horgan told reporters last Thursday.

Flood of Ukrainian refugees line up seeking safety in Moldova

The United Nations has reported more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine so far in the conflict.

The Canadian government has not provided any details on how many refugees it will accept.

B.C. ready to 'absorb as many Ukrainian refugees as we can,' premier says

“It’s largely driven by non-governmental organizations who are in the business of taking care of new arrivals to B.C.,” Horgan said last week.

“We’re going to be continuing to fund those organizations as we have in the past, and offering whatever guidance we can to the federal government about whatever numbers we can absorb here in B.C.”

– with files from Simon Little

