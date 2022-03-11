Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Immediate retirement’ among plans for Toronto man who won $30M Lotto Max jackpot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 2:42 pm
Patrick Hale won the Feb. 4 Lotto Max jackpot. View image in full screen
Patrick Hale won the Feb. 4 Lotto Max jackpot. Handout / OLG

“Immediate retirement” is among the plans for a Toronto man who recently won a $30-million Lotto Max prize, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

Fifty-six-year-old Patrick Hale, a building supervisor, won the Feb. 4 jackpot.

Hale picked one line of numbers, but it was a quick pick line that was the winner, OLG said.

“It was 6 a.m. and I was checking a few tickets, comparing my numbers against the winning numbers on OLG.ca. As I matched the numbers, I said to myself, ‘I won the lottery,’” Hale said in an OLG release.

Read more: NHL, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announce multi-year partnership

“I woke up my wife to tell her and she didn’t say anything. She didn’t believe me – she still doesn’t … I just kept repeating, ‘I won the lottery’ and sat there feeling numb. My stomach was in knots.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hale said sharing the news with family and friends was an “emotional experience,” with them telling him that “having this money wouldn’t change who I am as a person.”

OLG said Hale’s plans after the win include his “immediate retirement,” a new house, new car and helping others.

“If you don’t help people then what do you do in life? There’s nothing else to life. This win won’t change me, it’s just going to allow me to help more people. Now my heart can be bigger,” he said.

Hale said he also plans to travel across Canada with his family and then pursue his dream of becoming an inventor.

The winning ticket was bought at a Petro Canada on Don Mills Road in North York, OLG said.

Click to play video: '$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan' $20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lottery tagLotto Max tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagLotto Max winner tagOntario Lotto Max winner tagToronto Lotto Max winner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers