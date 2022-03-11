Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blogger Raif Badawi freed from Saudi prison, Quebec-based wife says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 12:25 pm
FILE - In this Dec, 16, 2015 file photo, Ensaf Haidar, wife of the jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, shows a portrait of her husband as he is awarded the Sakharov Prize, in Strasbourg, France. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Dec, 16, 2015 file photo, Ensaf Haidar, wife of the jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, shows a portrait of her husband as he is awarded the Sakharov Prize, in Strasbourg, France. AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File

The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.

Ensaf Haidar, who lives with their children in Sherbrooke, Que., tweeted today that Badawi has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the family says it has no other comment and it isn’t clear what conditions remain for Badawi, whose supporters and family had been calling for his release since his sentence expired on Feb. 28.

Trending Stories

Read more: Raif Badawi case: Efforts to free jailed blogger continue after 7 years

— More to come

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Raif Badawi tagEnsaf Haidar tagSaudi blogger tagSaudi prison tagPolitical Prisoner tagBadawi freed tagBadawi prison tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers