Fire

Winnipeg apartment fire forces 12 people into temporary shelter

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 12:23 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Twelve people were helped in finding temporary accommodations after a Thursday night blaze at a three-storey Langside Street apartment building.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the suites. The fire was contained to that suite and was under control just over an hour later.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was on-site to provide temporary shelter for residents who had escaped the building, and fire crews were able to find a number of pets in the building and reunite them with their owners.

No injuries were reported, although fire, smoke and water damage affected the suite of origin as well as adjacent suites in the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

