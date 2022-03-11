Winnipeg apartment fire forces 12 people into temporary shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Twelve people were helped in finding temporary accommodations after a Thursday night blaze at a three-storey Langside Street apartment building.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the suites. The fire was contained to that suite and was under control just over an hour later.

Read more: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire

A Winnipeg Transit bus was on-site to provide temporary shelter for residents who had escaped the building, and fire crews were able to find a number of pets in the building and reunite them with their owners.

No injuries were reported, although fire, smoke and water damage affected the suite of origin as well as adjacent suites in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

4:37 Daycare in Westview School seeking community support after fire Daycare in Westview School seeking community support after fire