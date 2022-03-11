Pincourt homeowner lights his house in Ukrainian colours

Send this page to someone via email

One family in the off-island suburb of Pincourt, about 30 minutes away from downtown Montreal, is displaying support for the people of Ukraine in a big way.

Homeowner Bob Cox has lit up his house on Thorncliffe Street in the national colours of the country.

“The humanitarian effect on people is terrible,” Cox said.

Shining bright in blue and yellow, the home uses thousands of programmable Christmas lights in an act of solidarity.

Cox says he guesses there are some 20,000 small LED lights sparkling all over the front lawn and the exterior of his home.

There is even a sign atop of the roof, calling for prayers and peace in the war-torn country.

“So far two Ukrainian people have come to knock on my door to thank me. It’s appreciated by the people,” Cox said.

Cox says he decided to light up the display in hopes of being a beacon of hope for the Ukrainian population in Quebec and abroad.

“It brings joy to them, it brings happiness to them,” Cox said. “It’s heartwarming. Knowing that you have that impact on at least one or several people is incredible.”

All handmade using PVC tubing, electrical wiring and programming, turning the house on the quiet cul-du-sac into a block light show is a fairly new hobby for Cox.

He says he has been toiling away for over a year making festive displays for Christmas and other holidays like Halloween.

Cox says that he plans on turning the home green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day but that he will keep the yellow and blue colour scheme up as long as it is needed.

“How long can the Ukrainian people put up with it? It does not cost me anything. It doesn’t hurt me. As long as they are suffering, as long as people are getting shelled, as long as people are dying, I don’t mind leaving them up,” Cox said.

