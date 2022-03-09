SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

West Island College student collecting goods to help Ukrainians

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 6:52 pm
Many people in Canada are feeling powerless over the war in Ukraine.

But one West Island teenager turned that feeling around by doing what was within her reach to help.

Led by 14-year-old Darya Tsymbaluk, food and medical supplies are being collected throughout the week to send to people in need in Ukraine.

“I’m really excited to change someone’s life in Ukraine right now,” Darya told Global News.

The small but mighty operation is taking place out of a tiny pod in West Island College, where Darya is a student.

Darya said she couldn’t sit and just watch what was happening in Ukraine.“I felt a little powerless since I couldn’t do something directly and when I got this idea to start donations to Ukraine, I felt more uplifted,” the teen said.

So she sent an email to the school on Sunday during spring break. Impressed by the initiative, staff jumped in to help.“This is a tragedy. What’s happening is so sad on so many levels,” said Eric Jabal, the West Island College’s head of school. “But this is where through the students actions, we can find some slivers of hope.”

Trending Stories

For Darya, doing something to bring some relief to war-torn Ukraine was very personal.

Her family is Ukrainian and some family members are caught in the conflict.

“I actually was just on the phone with my grandfather and he just started crying,” said Darya’s father Vlad Tsymbaluk.

“He actually never met Darya since she was born, so he was very impressed [with the initiative].”
Students at the school also impressed.

“I’ve been super impressed and inspired,” said Megan Gagliardi. “I really admire how Darya is empowering us, all the students together and giving us the opportunity to help everyone.”The collection at West Island College will run all week.

Donations will then be taken to one of the local Ukrainian churches which are sending the goods out.

