Health

Quebec adds 13 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact' Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact
Quebec is lifting more COVID-19 restrictions. Starting Saturday, people who have been in contact or live with someone who has COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate as long as they don't have symptoms. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, it comes at a time when other measures are being eased and hospitalization rates are dropping.

Quebec recorded 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospitalizations remained on the downswing Friday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,126, a drop of 36 from the previous day. This comes after 68 people were admitted and 104 were discharged.

A total of 65 Quebecers were in intensive care units, a decrease of three in the last 24 hours.

The province logged 1,179 new novel coronavirus cases. The daily tally isn’t representative of the current situation since screening is limited to high-risk groups.

Read more: Quebec chooses quiet, reflective day to mark 2nd anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Officials say 15,283 tests were administered Wednesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

When it comes to declaring rapid tests, 341 additional results were registered by Quebecers on the government’s new website. Of those, 268 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 7,894 doses in the past 24-hour period, for more than 18.5 million shots to date.

The province’s caseload reached 934,622 in the latest update. The health crisis has killed 14,154 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries from the virus surpassed 907,000 on Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
