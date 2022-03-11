Quebec adds 13 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospitalizations remained on the downswing Friday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,126, a drop of 36 from the previous day. This comes after 68 people were admitted and 104 were discharged.

A total of 65 Quebecers were in intensive care units, a decrease of three in the last 24 hours.

The province logged 1,179 new novel coronavirus cases. The daily tally isn’t representative of the current situation since screening is limited to high-risk groups.

Officials say 15,283 tests were administered Wednesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

When it comes to declaring rapid tests, 341 additional results were registered by Quebecers on the government’s new website. Of those, 268 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 7,894 doses in the past 24-hour period, for more than 18.5 million shots to date.

The province’s caseload reached 934,622 in the latest update. The health crisis has killed 14,154 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries from the virus surpassed 907,000 on Friday.