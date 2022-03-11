Menu

Fire

Winfield Bakery suffers ‘catastrophic damage’ in Thursday fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 10:41 am
The Winfield Bakery suffered catastrophic damage Thursday.
The Winfield Bakery suffered catastrophic damage Thursday. Courtesy: Lake Country Facebook

A longtime Lake Country business went up in flames Thursday night, suffering what the town’s deputy fire chief called “catastrophic damage.”

The fire started at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday and once crews arrived, it was “pretty obvious that it was in the roof system,” Brent Penner, Lake Country Fire Department’s deputy chief said.

That meant they had to do an exterior attack, Penner said, and the “roof came down pretty quick.”

Click to play video: 'Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies' Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies
Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies – Jun 19, 2021

“The upper floor has been fully destroyed,” Penner said.

“Downstairs, there may be an opportunity to salvage a few things there.”

He added that the fire is under investigation but nothing suspicious has been seen as of yet. Fire crews will be there throughout Friday for further assessment.

There was no damage to neighbouring businesses, Penner said.

 

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys Kelowna resort restaurant' Fire destroys Kelowna resort restaurant
Fire destroys Kelowna resort restaurant – Sep 7, 2020
