TDSB requests more time to remove mandatory masking among other COVID measures

The Toronto District School Board has written a letter asking for more time to remove COVID-19 measures in schools, the board said early Friday.

The TDSB issued a tweet just after midnight indicating TDSB trustees voted on Thursday night during a special board meeting to write a letter to Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, the Minister of Education, and Toronto Public Health.

The board said it is requesting to be allowed additional time to remove COVID-19 measures in school.

The move comes as the provincial government announced on Wednesday it was dropping mandatory masking starting on March 21, after students return from March Break.

Some teachers’ unions, such as the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), called it “premature” to remove masking in schools and said it risks further disruption and jeopardizes safety.

“We have crowded classrooms, air quality concerns, unknown COVID-19 case counts in schools, and only a 55 per cent first-dose vaccination rate among elementary students five to 11,” said ETFO president Karen Brown shortly after the announcement was made.

“We’re removing another key layer of protection — which is masking to slow down the spread. We’re concerned that our members are going to be exposed,” Brown said.

The province is also no longer requiring on-site verification of screening for all children, students and staff, suggesting instead that they self-screen before attending school or child care every day and stay at home if they are experiencing new or worsening symptoms of illness.

“These children are in Ontario schools right now and they deserve to be protected, as do their families and the school staff who support them,” Brown continued.

The province said after March 21, masks will not be mandatory but will be encouraged and highly recommended for those who are immunocompromised, at high risk, or choose to still use them.

“And anyone who wants to wear a mask … they’re more than welcome to. It’s going to be up to the people,” Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.

— \with files from Global News’ Caryn Liberman