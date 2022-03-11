Menu

Blowing snow shuts down Manitoba highways

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 12:03 am
More brutal weather has led to the closure of Manitoba highways.

The Perimeter Highway shut down just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, the second time this week the stretch around the city has been closed.

Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie is also shut down.

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for much of Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada says strong northwest winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are combining with flurries to produce areas of reduced visibilities.

Other closures as of Thursday night include:

Highway 5 – Highway 261 to Ochre River

Highway 10 – Minnedosa to Riding Mountain Park (north entrance)

Highway 16 – Minnedosa to Highway 283

Highway 21– Highway 259 to Oakburn

Highway 45 – Highway 10 to Rosburn

Highway 50 – Amaranth to McCreary

Highway 68 – The Narrows to Highway 5

