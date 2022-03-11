Blowing snow shuts down Manitoba highways

Send this page to someone via email

More brutal weather has led to the closure of Manitoba highways.

The Perimeter Highway shut down just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, the second time this week the stretch around the city has been closed.

Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie is also shut down.

Story continues below advertisement

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for much of Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada says strong northwest winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are combining with flurries to produce areas of reduced visibilities.

Other closures as of Thursday night include:

Highway 5 – Highway 261 to Ochre River

Highway 10 – Minnedosa to Riding Mountain Park (north entrance)

Highway 16 – Minnedosa to Highway 283

Highway 21– Highway 259 to Oakburn

Highway 45 – Highway 10 to Rosburn

Highway 50 – Amaranth to McCreary

Highway 68 – The Narrows to Highway 5

1:42 Temperatures plunge: March 10 Manitoba weather outlook Temperatures plunge: March 10 Manitoba weather outlook