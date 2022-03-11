Blowing snow shuts down Manitoba highways

More brutal weather has led to the closure of Manitoba highways.
The Perimeter Highway shut down just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, the second time this week the stretch around the city has been closed.
Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie is also shut down.
A blowing snow advisory has been issued for much of Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada says strong northwest winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are combining with flurries to produce areas of reduced visibilities.
Other closures as of Thursday night include:
Highway 5 – Highway 261 to Ochre River
Highway 10 – Minnedosa to Riding Mountain Park (north entrance)
Highway 16 – Minnedosa to Highway 283
Highway 21– Highway 259 to Oakburn
Highway 45 – Highway 10 to Rosburn
Highway 50 – Amaranth to McCreary
Highway 68 – The Narrows to Highway 5
